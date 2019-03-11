Home

DOBSON — Mr. Kenneth Lee O'Neal, age 62, of Dobson, passed away Sunday evening March 10, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. He was born in Davidson County on Aug. 31, 1956, to Maude Marie Ring O'Neal and to the late Stoneman Lee O'Neal. Kenneth worked for Spencer's as an Assistant Supervisor, and was a member of Welcome View Baptist Church. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister, Edith O'Neal. Surviving are his wife, Pamela Marion O'Neal; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Steven Edwards; son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Jamie O'Neal; grandchildren, Chandler Edwards, Strummer O'Neal, and Finnlee O'Neal; mother, Maude Marie Ring O'Neal; sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Don Hutchens; nephews Derrick Hutchens and Beau Hutchens; and a special friend, Danny Davis. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Welcome View Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Barry O'Neal and Rev. Tony White will conduct the services. The family will receive friends at Welcome View Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until the time of his service at 2 p.m. Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson is serving the O'Neal family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
