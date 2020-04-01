Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. Kermit Eugene "Big Boy" Smith, 69, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020, at his home. Mr. Smith was born June 8, 1950, in Virginia, one of six children born to the late Eugene "Jack" and Etta Frances Niten Smith. Kermit was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who will be dearly missed. He retired as a maintenance supervisor from the North Carolina Welcome Center after several years of service. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Ted Hall of Mount Airy; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Brian and Tiffany Smith of Mount Airy and Brent Smith of the home; six grandchildren; two sisters, Debbie Smith and Kay Morris, both of Mount Airy; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Alta Johnson of Mount Airy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Faye Johnson Smith; and three sisters, Frances Gwyn, Linda Shinault, and Jackie Edwards. No formal visitation or memorial service will be held. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
