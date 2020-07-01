Kevin Gillespie

Kevin Todd Gillespie, 50, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, June 30. He was born in Surry County on March 15, 1970, to Edna Moseley Gillespie Sisk and the late Lionel B. Gillespie. In addition to his mother, Mr. Gillespie is survived by his wife, Sandra Jones Gillespie; several aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 3, at Skyline Memory Garden with Elder Jimmy Joyce, Elder Gary Lowe and Elder Avery Branch officiating. There will not be any formal visitation, but anyone is welcome to go by Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, on Thursday, July 2, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to pay their respects. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.