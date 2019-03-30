SILOAM — Ms. Kimberly Dawn McKenzie McMillian, 47, of Siloam, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. She was born in Surry County on January 19, 1972, to Nancy Lankford Beasley and the late Kenneth McKenzie. Ms. McMillian was a loving homemaker. In addition to her mother, Ms. McMillian is survived by sons, Cody McMillian and Austin McMillian; grandchildren, Conner, Amelia and Watson McMillian; sister, Amy McKenzie; a brother, Eric McKenzie; a half-sister, Shauna McKenzie; and grandmother, Dorothy Eads. In addition to her father, Ms. McMillian was preceded in death by a daughter, Kayla McMillian; grandparents, Lucille McKenzie, Arnold Eads, and Bill Lankford. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Stone, and the Rev. Kenneth Young officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.