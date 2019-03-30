Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim McMillian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim McMillian

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kim McMillian Obituary

SILOAM — Ms. Kimberly Dawn McKenzie McMillian, 47, of Siloam, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. She was born in Surry County on January 19, 1972, to Nancy Lankford Beasley and the late Kenneth McKenzie. Ms. McMillian was a loving homemaker. In addition to her mother, Ms. McMillian is survived by sons, Cody McMillian and Austin McMillian; grandchildren, Conner, Amelia and Watson McMillian; sister, Amy McKenzie; a brother, Eric McKenzie; a half-sister, Shauna McKenzie; and grandmother, Dorothy Eads. In addition to her father, Ms. McMillian was preceded in death by a daughter, Kayla McMillian; grandparents, Lucille McKenzie, Arnold Eads, and Bill Lankford. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Stone, and the Rev. Kenneth Young officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now