|
|
Ms. Kimberly Layne Simpson, 60 of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital. Ms. Simpson was born on August 23, 1959, in Surry County to the late Billy Lawrence Simpson and Irene "Rennie" Dunbar Simpson. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all of her family and friends. Nana loved her babies and her fur babies with all of her heart. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cagney Hunter and Dallas Evans; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Justin and Julie Hunter, and Brett Hunter; her three precious grandchildren, Emma Rae Hunter, Conner James Nichols, and Piper Layne Nichols; and her special fur baby, Sweetie. In addition to her parents, Kim was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth "Suitcase" Lawrence Simpson. Services for Nana will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020