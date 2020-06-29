Krista Simmons

WESTFIELD – Krista Kay (Bennett) Simmons was born Aug. 21, 1970, and passed away surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer on June 27. Krista was preceded in death by her dad, L.G. Bennett Jr., her brother Gray Bennett, and her grandparents Lester and Ruby Bennett of King, Leo and Gracie Mayes of Cana, Virginia, and grandparents through marriage Lorraine and Mildred Wright and Gaither and Dorothy Simmons all from Westfield. Krista is survived by the love of her life, Keith Simmons; two sons Grayson and Devin Simmons who were her pride and joy; loving mother and brother Wanda and Jamie Bennett both of King; the world's best mother- and father in-law Kay and Billy Simmons of Westfield; sister by heart Sheila Cecile; nieces and nephews Krystian, Dixie and Rylee of Mount Airy; precious sister-in-law Cissie Bennett of Huntersville; special friends Amy Brown and Amber Boger of King; Carrie Taylor, Debbie Creed and Paulette Welborn of Pilot Mountain; Corrin Johnson Monday (Tyler) daughter by heart and baby Hardin; and her beloved fur babies Buster and Tux of the home. Krista was a teacher in the exceptional children's department at Pilot Mountain Middle School. She leaves behind many co-workers and students that she loved like family. Krista was known by many as "Mrs. Krista" from her years of teaching preschool. Her connections with students and their parents during the many years that have passed held a special place in her heart. Krista will lie in state from noon to 6 p.m. and the family will receive friends on Tuesday night, June 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Slate Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at 2 p.m. at Brown Mountain Baptist Church in Westfield. The service will be conducted by Pastors Eddie Carter and Jeremy Morton. Internment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will also receive friends at 1060 Jones Road in King. Please remember COVID-19 restrictions. Please make memorials to the Pilot Mountain Middle School Exceptional Children Cross-Cat Program at 543 Old Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 in lieu of flowers. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Krista Bennett Simmons. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.