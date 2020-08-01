Kyle Butcher

Mr. Kyle Monroe Butcher, 73, of Lowgap, passed away at his home Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born in Surry County, Jan. 15, 1947, to the late Charlie H. and Opal Culler Butcher. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, affectionately known as "Pops." Kyle was a stand-out athlete in school and beyond, continuing to play baseball and later softball for several years. He was an avid sportsman, as he loved to hunt, fish, and play golf. Kyle will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Karen Cockerham Butcher; his son and daughter-in-law, Charlie M. and Nicole Butcher; much loved grandchildren, Sidney, and Brandon Butcher; and step-grandchildren, Michael, and Kristen Kempton. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Monday, August 3, at Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bill Spurlin officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Monday from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Anyone that would like to pay their respect prior to the service may go by Moody Funeral Home Sunday afternoon or Monday morning during regular business hours. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Holly Grove Baptist Church, Holly Grove Rd., Lambsburg, VA 24351. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.