Larry Gray Key, 76, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 15, at the Hospice Home at High Point. Mr. Key was born Oct. 19, 1943, in Surry County, one of four children born to the late Lloyd Gray and Betty Sutphin Key. Larry retired as a machine operator from Dow Chemical and attended Holly Springs Baptist Church. He loved radio broadcasting, and he pursued this love on the weekends as a DJ at WKTE in King, WPAQ in Mount Airy, and WBRF in Galax, Virginia. He is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Larry Brian Key of Mount Airy and Stephen Jason and Chiachi Key of Winston-Salem; several grandchildren, including a grandson, Sean Wade Key of Winston-Salem; a sister, Fonda Key Wooster of Summerville, South Carolina; and a brother and sister-in-law, Michael Dean and Nancy Key of High Point. In addition to his parents, Mr. Key was preceded in death by an infant brother. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, at 2 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery, with Dr. David Sparks officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.