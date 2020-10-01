1/1
Larry Parker
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Kenneth Parker passed away Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Central Continuing Care in Mount Airy. He was born in Los Angeles, California, March 2, 1941, to the late Wilma and Robert Parker. He was a retired chiropractor. He was a faithful member of Franklin Heights Methodist Church and Maple Grove Methodist Church. Larry loved gospel music and played his guitar at church as well as for the Joyful Heirs Christian Quartet. He is survived by his wife, Mari Parker; one son, David Parker; one daughter, Lisa (Joe) Sindicich; two grandchildren, Joey and Randi Sindicich; two stepchildren, Abby Stanley (Tony), Chris Whitaker (Lisa); two step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held as part of the regular morning service Sunday, Oct. 4, at Franklin Heights Methodist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Memorial service
Franklin Heights Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved