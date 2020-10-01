Larry Kenneth Parker passed away Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Central Continuing Care in Mount Airy. He was born in Los Angeles, California, March 2, 1941, to the late Wilma and Robert Parker. He was a retired chiropractor. He was a faithful member of Franklin Heights Methodist Church and Maple Grove Methodist Church. Larry loved gospel music and played his guitar at church as well as for the Joyful Heirs Christian Quartet. He is survived by his wife, Mari Parker; one son, David Parker; one daughter, Lisa (Joe) Sindicich; two grandchildren, Joey and Randi Sindicich; two stepchildren, Abby Stanley (Tony), Chris Whitaker (Lisa); two step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held as part of the regular morning service Sunday, Oct. 4, at Franklin Heights Methodist Church.