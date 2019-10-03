Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Rosendahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Rosendahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Rosendahl Obituary

PIEDMONT, Ala. — Larry Forrest Rosendahl, 77, of Piedmont, Alabama, passed away Thrusday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Floyd Medical Center, Rome, GA. He was born June 1, 1942, to the late Jay and Lucille Hemmings Rosendahl in Surry County. He is survived by his companion of 44 years, Kenneth Jurgens of Piedmont, and his children, a son, Kevin Rosendahl of Dobson, Audrey (Gerald) Stultz of Walnut Cove, Lee Ann Smith of Dobson and his baby girl, April Rosendahl of King; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by two brothers, Jay Lynn and Fred, and a special niece, Lisa Rosendahl. Larry was proceeded in death by his parents and youngest son, Kenneth Rosendahl. There will be no service. Memorials made be made to Assured Hospice Care 9B Medical Drive NE, Cartersville, GA 30121.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.