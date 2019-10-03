|
|
PIEDMONT, Ala. — Larry Forrest Rosendahl, 77, of Piedmont, Alabama, passed away Thrusday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Floyd Medical Center, Rome, GA. He was born June 1, 1942, to the late Jay and Lucille Hemmings Rosendahl in Surry County. He is survived by his companion of 44 years, Kenneth Jurgens of Piedmont, and his children, a son, Kevin Rosendahl of Dobson, Audrey (Gerald) Stultz of Walnut Cove, Lee Ann Smith of Dobson and his baby girl, April Rosendahl of King; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by two brothers, Jay Lynn and Fred, and a special niece, Lisa Rosendahl. Larry was proceeded in death by his parents and youngest son, Kenneth Rosendahl. There will be no service. Memorials made be made to Assured Hospice Care 9B Medical Drive NE, Cartersville, GA 30121.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019