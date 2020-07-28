Larry Westmoreland

Mr. Larry Benton Westmoreland, age 80, of Mount Airy, went to be with his Lord and Savior from his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday morning, July 27, 2020. He was born in Surry County on June 8, 1940, to the late Kenneth Benton Westmoreland and Irona "Cricket" Fain Westmoreland. Larry and his wife Sue were the owner/operators of Slate's Trim Shop in Mount Airy for 60 years. Mr. Westmoreland was a very personable man who never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Ella Sue Anderson Westmoreland; a daughter and son-in-law, Hope and Danny Lineberry; two sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Sara Westmoreland, and Kevin and Renee Westmoreland; his grandchildren whom he adored, Reece Westmoreland and girlfriend Jade Hughes, Colt Westmoreland, Austin and Ann Marie Westmoreland, Caroline Westmoreland and fiancé Jackson Smith, and John Westmoreland; two great-grandchildren, Reade Westmoreland and Blake Westmoreland; and by a sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jimmy Hill. A celebration of life for Mr. Westmoreland will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with services conducted by the Rev. Alex Martin. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 1 – 2 p.m. Being mindful of social distancing, face masks will be required during the service and visitation of Mr. Westmoreland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baptist Men of Calvary Baptist Church, 314 S. Franklin Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.