|
|
Mr. Larry Dale Whitaker, 69, of Mount Airy, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was born in Surry County on June 14, 1950, to Junior Whitaker and Ruby Hall Brewer. Mr. Whitaker was a kind and gentle man, always thinking of others. He was a loving father, son and brother. Mr. Whitaker enjoyed coaching basketball and baseball teams, and worked diligently on fund raisers for the teams when needed. He worked in the finance industry for 44 years with various companies. Mr. Whitaker enjoyed golf, fishing, and sports in general. Mr. Whitaker will be lovingly remembered by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Caitlin Whitaker; his mother, Ruby Hall Brewer; a sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Darrell Hauser; and a brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Jan Whitaker; a nephew and numerous nieces. In addition to his father, Mr. Whitaker was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Whitaker. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert McCrary officiating. Burial will follow at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020