Laura Inez Simmons Cox, born Oct. 18, 1925, was called home by our heavenly Father on Friday, June 5, with her children by her side. She was preceded in eternal rest by her husband, James "Butter" Cox; her parents, Charles A. and Bessie Scales Simmons; her siblings, Wendell Simmons, Aubrey Simmons, Perce Simmons, Benjamin Simmons, and Thelma Simmons Davis; and family friend, Joel Simmons. Following graduation from Flat Rock High School, Inez worked for the United States government in Baltimore, Maryland, during World War II. After returning to Mount Airy, she met and later married, James "Butter" Cox, a World War II veteran. He passed from this life on Jan. 4, 2004, just before their 57th anniversary. Laura Inez was a loving, entertaining, no-nonsense mother to Rhonda Wyche (Alex), Charles "Buster" Cox (Deirdre), and James H. "Jimmy" Cox II (Linda). Grandma Nezzie was a creative and often mischievous playmate to grandchildren, Allison McCutcheon, Charlie Cox, Joseph Cox, Simmons Wyche, and Laura Casas. She was blessed with great-grandchildren and her loving friendship of neighbor Mark Gillespie. The Cox family were members of Central United Methodist Church. Until earlier this year, Inez continued being a Circle member, visiting shut-ins, and playing the piano for hymn singing preceding Sunday worship. Inez had many and varied interests during her 94 years. She was thrilled to be on the golf course, and even more thrilled when she shot a hole-in-one on number 7 at Mount Airy Country Club. Her peonies and roses brought her great pleasure. An accomplished cook, Inez was known especially for her buckwheat cakes and sausage gravy, cHOCOlate fudge, pound cakes, and her generosity in making them for others. She would rather put on a spread for family and friends than be treated to a fine dining experience. Her creativity shone in her designing and sewing clothes for herself and her daughter and in her oil painting. Throughout her adult life, she played bridge and never missed an opportunity to dance. Piano playing brought her both happiness and solace. Perhaps Inez's greatest gift was her love of people. She could bring laughter to the saddest situation and comfort to the most painful wound. She adored her nieces and nephews, visiting with them, and regaling them with tales of the past, as well as the occasional bawdy joke. She did the same with all whom she loved. Inez's family will hold a private graveside service for her on Saturday, June 27. Remembrances are requested to be given to Central United Methodist Church, 1909 North Main Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030; the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017; or a charity of your choice. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.