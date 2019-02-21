PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mrs. Lawanda Brady Martin 46, of Pilot Mountain, passed away on Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 15, 1972, to Ronald Lee Brady and Wanda Faye Hall Brady. Lawanda was a loving and giving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She gave beyond measure, so much so that she donated her eyes so that a child could see. Lawanda was loved and will be missed by numerous special friends. She loved Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Winnie the Pooh. Special quote: "If there ever come a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." – (Winnie the Pooh) She leaves with cherished memories her daughters, Lakin Martin and Ashlyn Martin of the home, Courtney (Kristin) Reid of Florida; parents Ronald and Wanda Brady; brothers Shannon (Amy) Brady, Ronald (Kristie) Brady, Shane (Lauren) Brady, Cheyenne (Sarah) Brady, Shawn Brady; sister Crystal (Scott) Biggs; special aunt Geraldine Newman; and nieces and nephews, Dallas, Taylor B., Chesney, Emma, Taylor M. and Sebastian. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Cox-Needham Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Brother Darius C. Collins and Brother Ray Hutson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service. The family would like to thank the Hege family and others for all their support and love. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ashlyn and Lakin Martin at Capital Bank, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Martin family.