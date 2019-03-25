LOWGAP — Mr. Lawrence Wayne Johnson, age 72, of Lowgap, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Johnson was born in Surry County on Feb. 10, 1947, to Greer and Bertha Haynes Johnson. He will long be remembered in the hearts of his daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Allen Griffith; sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Mary Ann Johnson, Gerald and Danielle Johnson; his grandchildren, Amber Brown and husband Cory, Ashana Griffith, A. J. Griffith, Forrest Johnson, Laken Johnson, and Luke Johnson; great-grandchildren, Hunter Brown and Lacey Brown; a sister, Shirley Johnson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Willard and Sharon Johnson, and Gilbert and Vicky Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Judy Carolyn Jarrell Johnson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Blue Ridge Baptist Church by Rev. Danny Moore. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home. Mr. Johnson will lie in state at the church 30 minutes prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.