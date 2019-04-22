Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Lear Chandler

Lear Chandler Obituary

Mrs. Lear Ayers Chandler, 80, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Carroll County, Virginia, on Dec. 7, 1938, to the late William Jefferson and Stella Elizabeth Ayers. Mrs. Chandler was a loving homemaker, and attended Gospel Mission. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Albert Cleo Chandler; a son and daughter-in-law, Gary Wayne and Vicki Putman Chandler; grandchildren and spouses, Dustin Wayne and Teresa Chandler, Bryan Cody and Laykon Chandler, Brandon and Shelby Heath, Ashley Heath, Jennifer Thore; four great-grandchildren, Johnathon, Kendall, Raleigh and Katrina; a sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and Bernie Spencer; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chandler was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Annette Chandler; brother, John Jefferson Ayers; sisters, Myrtle Quesinberry, and Mary Magdalene Rigney. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 3 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ken Young, and Brother Brandon Heath officiating. Burial will follow in Crooked Oak Moravian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Ste. 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
