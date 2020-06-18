Lena Tuttle

Lena Sylvia Cassell Tuttle, age 82, of Mount Airy, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County on July 2, 1937, to the late Samuel and Luna Atkins Cassell. She was a loving mother, sister and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are daughters and son-in-law, Cindy Chapell, Sylvia and Tommy Miller; seven grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shelby and Harvey Sawyers, Aline Cockerham, Wanda Atkins, Jewel Hutson, Lavern and Ricky Bruner; brothers and sister-in-law, Charles Cassell, Mac Cassell and JoAnn. In addition to her parents Mrs. Tuttle was preceded in death by her husband Rex Tuttle; son, Tim Corder; grandson, Joe Chapell, sisters, Mildred Sawyers, Ernestine Venable and Inez Hutson; brothers, Wayne and Junior Cassell. There will be no formal services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.