Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Bondurant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Bondurant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Bondurant Obituary

Mr. Leon Clark Bondurant, Sr., 75, of Mount Airy, passed away early Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019 at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson surrounded by his loving family. Clark was born in Surry County on Dec. 25, 1943, to the late William Robert "Bill' and Dorothy Mildred "Granny B" Hiatt Bondurant. He was the owner of Bondurant Electric Company and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Bondurant proudly served our country as a UDT Diver/Navy Seal. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters and sons-in-law, Shalon Jarrell and husband Josh, Kellie Bondurant and her fiancé Wayne Snow, Kristi Whichard and husband Johnathan, and Michel Miller; sons and daughters-in-law, Leon Clark Bondurant Jr., Ashley Bondurant, and Patrick Bondurant and wife Anne; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Gail and Jimmy Cox, and Neina Withers; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Penny Bondurant; several nieces and nephews; and by his best brotherly friend, Tommy Marion and his wife Shannon. A celebration of life for Mr. Bondurant will be held in the Moody Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, with the Mr. Josh Jarrell officiating. Full military rites will be provided by the Memorial Honor Guard Mount Airy Post 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436. The Bondurant family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home two hours prior to the service. The family would like to give a big thank you to the nurses and staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for all of the love and care given to their daddy and the rest of the family during his illness. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Bondurant family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -