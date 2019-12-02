|
Mr. Leon Clark Bondurant, Sr., 75, of Mount Airy, passed away early Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019 at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson surrounded by his loving family. Clark was born in Surry County on Dec. 25, 1943, to the late William Robert "Bill' and Dorothy Mildred "Granny B" Hiatt Bondurant. He was the owner of Bondurant Electric Company and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Bondurant proudly served our country as a UDT Diver/Navy Seal. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters and sons-in-law, Shalon Jarrell and husband Josh, Kellie Bondurant and her fiancé Wayne Snow, Kristi Whichard and husband Johnathan, and Michel Miller; sons and daughters-in-law, Leon Clark Bondurant Jr., Ashley Bondurant, and Patrick Bondurant and wife Anne; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Gail and Jimmy Cox, and Neina Withers; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Penny Bondurant; several nieces and nephews; and by his best brotherly friend, Tommy Marion and his wife Shannon. A celebration of life for Mr. Bondurant will be held in the Moody Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, with the Mr. Josh Jarrell officiating. Full military rites will be provided by the Memorial Honor Guard Mount Airy Post 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436. The Bondurant family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home two hours prior to the service. The family would like to give a big thank you to the nurses and staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for all of the love and care given to their daddy and the rest of the family during his illness. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Bondurant family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019