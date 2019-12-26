|
Mrs. Leona Wood Hicks, 89, of Mount Airy, passed away Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Hicks was born March 13, 1930, in Surry County, to the late Roy Elbert and Minnie Lee Cook Wood. Leona was retired from Family Dollar Stores, where she was a store manager and the first woman to be a district manager with the company, and was a member of Woodville Baptist Church. She is survived by two grandchildren, Steven Wayne Barker and his wife, Michelle, and Robin Lynn James; four great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Elizabeth Barker, Olivia Everette James, Elaina Grayson James, and Sterling Rowan James; a brother and sister-in law, Kirby and Betty Wood; and several nieces and nephews with four being very special, Norma Hawks, Carolyn Bauguess (Jerry), Preston Hill, and Alan Wood (Barbara). In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hicks was preceded in death by her husband, Coney Everette Hicks; her daughter, Linda Gail Barker; and a sister, Reba Wood Hill. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Kevin Kilby officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends will be received by the family from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Kindred at Home and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for the care given to Leona over the past year. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
