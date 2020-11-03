Leona Badgett Huffman, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 2, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital. Mrs. Huffman was born June 2, 1928, in Surry County, the youngest of five children born to the late Jesse Quinton and Ellie Mae Cassell Badgett. Leona was reared on a family farm in the White Plains community. After graduating from White Plains High School, she worked several years for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Surry County. Leona was a lifelong member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, which was founded in 1899 by her great-grandparents. She was active in church activities as long as her health allowed. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Beverly Lynn Huffman and Jeffrey Alan Whitsett of Mount Airy; several nieces and nephews; and a special grandnephew, Jody Marion Hooker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Huffman was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Clarence Lee Huffman; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lena and Millard Marion and Gladys and James Hooker; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Coy A. and Thelma Badgett and Dalmer "Red" and Bertha Badgett. A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Kyle R. Caudle and the Rev. Mark A. Reece Jr. officiating. Due to public health concerns, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. There will not be a formal visitation; however, her body will remain at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy on Thursday and Friday for her family and friends to honor her memory. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Vienna Village and the staff at the Skilled Nursing Unit at Northern Regional Hospital. In lieu of food and flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1022, Mount Airy, NC 27030; the Skilled Nursing Unit at Northern Regional Hospital, 830 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the Activities Department at Vienna Village, 6601 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, NC 27040. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.