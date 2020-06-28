Leona Sechrist
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Leona Irene Ellis Sechrist, 98, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Thursday, June 25, at Surry Community Health and Rehab in Mount Airy. She was born in Surry County on Nov. 2, 1921, to the late Grover C. and Sarah A. Hayes Ellis. Mrs. Sechrist retired from Armtex, and was a loving, wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Hilda and Ray Spainhour; a granddaughter, Renee Spainhour-Wilkinson and wife Laura. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sechrist was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Lee Sechrist; a sister, Dorothy Jarrett. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 28, at 2 p.m. at Brims Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Dean Barley officiating. There will not be a formal visitation at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Sechrist family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
