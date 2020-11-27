1/1
Lessie Brindle
1938 - 2020
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Lessie Juanita Atkins Brindle, 82, of Pilot Mountain and formerly of Dobson, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born March 17, 1938, in Surry County to the late Grover Merlin and Alma Lee Lewis Atkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jasper Benjamin "J.B." Brindle; a brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Molly Atkins; brother-in-law, Jim Marion; and infant sister, Joanne Atkins. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon Kaye and Rickie Mabe and Tami Gaye and Tommy Ledford; grandchildren, Lisa Marie and Rev. Will Eads, Benjamin Ray Ledford and Dustin Beau Ledford; great-grandson, Sam Dollyhigh; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Harold Bledsoe, Kathy and Larry Robertson, Effie Atkins Marion and Jessie Atkins Stewart; a brother, Wayne and his wife, Glenda Atkins; and special friend and honorary daughter, Belinda Wilmoth Draughn and her family; several special nieces and nephews; and special four-legged friends, Sweetie Brown and Elvis (late). Mrs. Brindle was a retired owner of Village Market Grocery and Dobson Graphics. She was also a member of Salem Fork Baptist Church and choir, Surry County Genealogy Society, Mountain Valley Hospice Choir, the Jonathon Hunt Chapter of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and volunteered at many non-profit organizations. She had a passion for art, music and friends. Mrs. Brindle will lie in state Sunday, Nov. 29, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the Life Center of Salem Fork Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. in the church cemetery with Pastor Sean Joplin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mayberry 4 Paws, 1632 Red Brush Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030; Salem Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 555 Twin Oaks Road, Elkin NC 28621; or Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody-Davis Funeral Service in Dobson is serving the Brindle family. To all the staff at Hospice, we are thankful for the loving care and tenderness shown to our mother and family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Lying in State
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Life Center of Salem Fork Baptist Church
NOV
29
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Salem Fork Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moody-Davis Funeral Services Inc
215 W Kapp St
Dobson, NC 27017
(336) 386-8742
