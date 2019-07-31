|
|
Mrs. Lettie Mae Eades Wilson Atkins, 89, of Mount Airy, passed away and entered heaven's gates Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Atkins was born in Surry County to the late James Elwood and Verda Mae Hall Eades. She retired from Renfro, and was of the Baptist faith. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. Surviving are her husband, Robert Atkins; a daughter and son-in-law, Amy Thornburg and husband, Jeffrey; a step son, Henry Atkins and wife Kathy; granddaughter and spouse, Stephanie and Peter Yang; great-granddaughter, Caden Yang; sisters and brothers-in-law, Agnes and Douglas Easter, Peggy and Paul Hull; a sister, Sarah Eades and Jake Penley; special friends, Gertie Key, and Lloyd and Edith Barbour. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Atkins was preceded in death by her first husband, Charlie Wilson; her son, Stephen Eugene Wilson; an infant sister, Elaine Eades and a brother, James Larry Eades; a nephew, Mark Easter. Funeral services will be held at Thursday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Loman and Mr. Wade Hawks officiating. Burial will follow in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund in c/o Barbara, 1739 Pipers Gap Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019