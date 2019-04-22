|
WINSTON-SALEM — Mrs. Levada Christine Riggins Mills, 86, of Winston-Salem, died Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born on Nov. 20, 1932. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, April 25, at 1 p.m. at Kerwin Baptist Church, Kernersville. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Crestview Memorial Park, Rural Hall. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, from noon to 1 p.m. at Kerwin Baptist Church. Arrangements by Cox-Needham Funeral Home.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
