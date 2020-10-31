1/
Levia Barnett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Levia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Levia Elsie Goins Barnett, 90, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 30, at Pruitt Health in Elkin. Mrs. Barnett was born April 27, 1930, in Surry County, the daughter of the late James Joseph and Emma Chandler Goins. Levia retired as a proud certified nursing assistant from Northern Regional Hospital after 30 years of service. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Wesley Wilkins of Pilot Mountain, Isabelle and Tim Shores of Thurmond, and Kelly and the Rev. Michael Sutphin of Lander, Wyoming; a son, Jimmy Hicks (Mary) of Jacksonville, Florida; 10 grandchildren, David Johnson, Christy Hicks, Shannon Brown, Jennifer Burton, Andrew Shores, the Rev. Tom Allen Sutphin, Emma Oakes, Hannah Greer, Daniel Sutphin, and Chip Wilkins; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Elaine Goins. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barnett was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Jackson Barnett; and five brothers, Henry Lee Goins, Charlie Goins, Wilcher Goins, Donald Goins, and Roy Goins. Due to public health concerns, a private service will be held for the family. A public celebration of her life will be held in April 2021, near her birthday. She will be laid to rest in the Goins Family Cemetery, off Mount Herman Church Road, Mount Airy. Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved