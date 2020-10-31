Levia Elsie Goins Barnett, 90, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 30, at Pruitt Health in Elkin. Mrs. Barnett was born April 27, 1930, in Surry County, the daughter of the late James Joseph and Emma Chandler Goins. Levia retired as a proud certified nursing assistant from Northern Regional Hospital after 30 years of service. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Wesley Wilkins of Pilot Mountain, Isabelle and Tim Shores of Thurmond, and Kelly and the Rev. Michael Sutphin of Lander, Wyoming; a son, Jimmy Hicks (Mary) of Jacksonville, Florida; 10 grandchildren, David Johnson, Christy Hicks, Shannon Brown, Jennifer Burton, Andrew Shores, the Rev. Tom Allen Sutphin, Emma Oakes, Hannah Greer, Daniel Sutphin, and Chip Wilkins; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Elaine Goins. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barnett was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Jackson Barnett; and five brothers, Henry Lee Goins, Charlie Goins, Wilcher Goins, Donald Goins, and Roy Goins. Due to public health concerns, a private service will be held for the family. A public celebration of her life will be held in April 2021, near her birthday. She will be laid to rest in the Goins Family Cemetery, off Mount Herman Church Road, Mount Airy. Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.