Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Libby Puckett


1918 - 2019
Libby Puckett Obituary

Miss Libby Florence Puckett, 101, of Mount Airy passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. She was born in Patrick County, Virginia, on July 28, 1918, to the late Arthur Joseph and Etta Ada Hawks Puckett. Miss Puckett was a loving homemaker, and a member of Rome Baptist Church. She is survived by a sister, Frances Mosley; a sister-in-law, Vesta Puckett; nephews David Puckett and Dennis Puckett; great-nieces Brandy Puckett, Tabitha Ponce, Sara Puckett Love, Sabrina Bulling; great-nephews Joshua Puckett and Sammy Bowman. In addition to her parents, Miss Puckett was preceded in death by sisters Lossie Viola Puckett, Hattie Puckett, and Ota Sumner; a brother, Clevers Puckett; a niece, Delphia Bowman. A funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rayton Puckett and the Rev. Steve Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Puckett Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
