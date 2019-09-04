|
Lillian Irene Hughes Meadows, 88, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Pilot Mountain, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18 in Atlanta. Lillian is the daughter of the late Robert "Bob" and Irene Arnold Hughes. She is survived by three children, Vanessa, Monica, and Mantillia Meadows and three grandchildren, all of Atlanta; three sisters, Geraldine Hughes Kiser of Hyattsville, Maryland, Othelia Hughes of Winston-Salem, and Opal Hughes Watkins of Pilot Mountain. Lillian was preceded in death by four siblings, brothers Walter, Robert, and J.K. Hughes, as well as one sister, Christine Hughes Jessup. Funeral service will be held at noon on Sept. 7 at Mount Moriah Church located in Pinnacle. Lillian's body will be in state from 11- 11:50 a.m. prior to service. Interment will be at Mount Moriah Cemetery. Spencer Funeral Home is in charge of all services.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019