Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Mrs. Linda Ann Brower Depetris, age 74, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Northern Hospital. Linda was born in Glenridge, New Jersey, on July 7, 1944, to Frederick H. and Ruth Williams Brower. She was a loving wife, mother, and "Mema" who loved crafting, her cats and most of all loved making people laugh. Surviving are her husband, David Depetris; a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Burke McCallum; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Tanya Depetris, and Christopher and Kimberly Depetris; nine grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Dennis Ryan. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Brower Jr. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 9, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Rusty Reed. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Fibromyalgia Association at fmaware.org. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 6 to May 7, 2019
