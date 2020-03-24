Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Cannoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Faye (Martin) Cannoy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Faye (Martin) Cannoy Obituary

Mrs. Linda Faye Martin Cannoy, 76, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County on Dec. 27, 1943, to the late Leroy and Wilma Harvey Martin. Mrs. Cannoy was retired from Renfro, and a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. She is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years, Don Cannoy; her only child and the light of her life, Shane Collins and wife Traci; a stepdaughter, Donna Dawson; stepsons, Todd Cannoy and Stephen Cannoy; beloved grandchildren Blake Collins and wife Stefanie, Tyler Collins and wife Chelsea, and Kelly Collins; a special great-granddaughter, Karleigh Collins and many other beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Misty Collins and Danny; a brother, James Martin; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cannoy was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Williams; brothers, Dennis Martin, and John McHone; a sister-in-law, Peggy Martin. A private graveside service will be held at Skyline memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -