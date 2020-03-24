|
|
Mrs. Linda Faye Martin Cannoy, 76, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County on Dec. 27, 1943, to the late Leroy and Wilma Harvey Martin. Mrs. Cannoy was retired from Renfro, and a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. She is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years, Don Cannoy; her only child and the light of her life, Shane Collins and wife Traci; a stepdaughter, Donna Dawson; stepsons, Todd Cannoy and Stephen Cannoy; beloved grandchildren Blake Collins and wife Stefanie, Tyler Collins and wife Chelsea, and Kelly Collins; a special great-granddaughter, Karleigh Collins and many other beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Misty Collins and Danny; a brother, James Martin; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cannoy was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Williams; brothers, Dennis Martin, and John McHone; a sister-in-law, Peggy Martin. A private graveside service will be held at Skyline memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020