Linda Goad

CLAUDVILLE, VA. — Linda Lee Smerilli Goad, 73, of Claudville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 29, at her home, surrounded by family. Mrs. Goad was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Monessen, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Nick and Louise Bowman Smerilli. She retired from Proctor-Silex Inc. and was of the Catholic faith. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Stanley Gates Goad; a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Laura Goad; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Wayne Vlasic, Cindy and Mark Simerly, and JayLee and Scott Paulson; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Darla Smerilli, Nicholas and Emily Smerilli, Skip and Cathy Eckenrod, and Robert and Kelly Eckenrod; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goad was preceded in death by two infant children, Tina Lynn Goad and Nicholas Odell Goad; and a sister, Joyce Ann Smerilli. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Randy Parrish and the Rev. Butch Spurlin officiating. The family will visit with friends on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Senior Home Share, LLC, 969 East Stuart Drive, Galax, VA 24333. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.