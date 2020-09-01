1/
Linda Goad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CLAUDVILLE, VA. — Linda Lee Smerilli Goad, 73, of Claudville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 29, at her home, surrounded by family. Mrs. Goad was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Monessen, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Nick and Louise Bowman Smerilli. She retired from Proctor-Silex Inc. and was of the Catholic faith. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Stanley Gates Goad; a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Laura Goad; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Wayne Vlasic, Cindy and Mark Simerly, and JayLee and Scott Paulson; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Darla Smerilli, Nicholas and Emily Smerilli, Skip and Cathy Eckenrod, and Robert and Kelly Eckenrod; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goad was preceded in death by two infant children, Tina Lynn Goad and Nicholas Odell Goad; and a sister, Joyce Ann Smerilli. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Randy Parrish and the Rev. Butch Spurlin officiating. The family will visit with friends on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Senior Home Share, LLC, 969 East Stuart Drive, Galax, VA 24333. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Services
202 West Blue Ridge Street
Stuart, VA 24171
(336) 786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved