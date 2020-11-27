Linda Jean King Montgomery, 69, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, at her home. She was born in Forsyth County on Oct. 25, 1951, to the late Samuel Eugene and Lorraine Eaton King. Mrs. Montgomery retired from Sara Lee. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and her many friends. She is survived by her husband, Harry Delano "Dale" Montgomery Sr.; sons and daughters-in-law, Allan R. Scott Jr. and Tracy, Harry D. Montgomery Jr. "DJ" and Ashley; grandchildren, Samuel Scott and Rhea, Cory Scott, and Paisley Montgomery, Pamela Patterson, and Mia Patterson; great-grandchildren, Tyler Scott, and Nova Scott; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol Jones, Rita King, Sandra Boyd and Brack, Lisa Dillon and Roger; brothers, Gary King, Randy King and Tony King; many nieces and nephews; her special pet, Laci. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. at Old Hollow Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Thomas officiating. The family will greet friends Saturday at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army in memory of Linda Montgomery, 651 S. South St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.