Mrs. Linda Kay Jones Williams, 63, of Cana, Virginia, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born on Nov. 11, 1955, the daughter of the late Glenn and Vera Marion Jones. She was a faithful Christian and a dedicated member of Hope Community Church. Mrs. Williams retired from Northern Hospital of Surry County. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 43 years, Donald Williams; daughter and son-in-law, Lesley and Jason McMillian; son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Rachael Williams; grandchildren, Alyssa McMillian, Troy Williams and Carly Williams; brother, Bobby Jones; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and David Rudy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her twin grandsons, Declan and Ian Williams. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with Rev. Anthony Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones-Fleming family cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Community Church, Building Fund, P. O. Box 363, Cana, VA 24317. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.