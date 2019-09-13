|
Mrs. Lois Marie Faulkner Gammons, age 78, of Mount Airy, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at Holly Springs Baptist at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service at the church and at other times at the home of Helen Ayers 151 Graystone Road, Mount Airy.
