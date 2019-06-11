Home

Moody Funeral Services
202 West Blue Ridge Street
Stuart, VA 24171
(336) 786-2165
Lonnie Easter Obituary

Lonnie Ray Easter, 74, husband of Helen Easter of Cana, Virginia, passed away Monday, June 10, at Forsyth Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the family cemetery on Fieldstone Road in Cana with Rev. Darren Slate officiating. There will not be any formal visitation at the funeral home. Moody Funeral Service will be assisting the Easter Family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from June 11 to June 12, 2019
