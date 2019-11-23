|
Mr. Lonnie Elmen Midkiff, age 77, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his home. Mr. Midkiff was born in Carroll County, Virginia, on March 6, 1942, to Raymond and Maggie Nelson Midkiff. He was retired from H&W Trucking after 33 years of service and was a member of Shining Light Baptist Church. Lonnie is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Wanda Haynes Midkiff; a daughter and son-in-law, Vickie Midkiff Williams and husband, Roy Darryl; four sisters and a brother-in-law, Opal and Bill Jones, Gilda Midkiff, Mary Ann Midkiff and Debbie Midkiff; two brothers, Joe Midkiff and Michael Midkiff; several nieces and nephews; and his special dogs that he loved so much, Cowboy, Missy and Bundles and a cat, Tigger. In addition to his parents, Lonnie was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracey Lynn Midkiff; two sisters, Carol Reece and Sandra Gunter; three brothers, Jerry Midkiff, Jimmy Midkiff and Johnny Midkiff. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Elmo Hiatt. Burial will follow in the Peoples Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019