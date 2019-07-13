Home

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mrs. Lorene Gertrude Needham Dawson, 91, of Pilot Mountain, passed away on July 13, 2019, at Priddy Manor in King. She was born on Jan. 28, 1928, to the late Nathan Bundy and Ruth Emma Hiatt Needham. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are a daughter, Sandra Wagoner; a son and daughter-in-law, Joey and Sharon Dawson; grandchildren, Angela Atwood and husband Michael, Zachary Dawson and wife Casie, Jessica Hill and husband Wes; great-grandchildren, Addison Atwood and Fitzgerald Dawson. In addition to her parents Mrs. Dawson was preceded in death by brothers, Paul, J. Bundy, Roger and Phillip Needham. A funeral service will be held on July 16, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy with services conducted by Rev. John Holmes. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service at Moody Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 13 to July 14, 2019
