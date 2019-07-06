Home

Mrs. Lorraine Easter, age 79, of Cana, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born August 19, 1939, to the late Harvey and Daisy Quesinberry Frost. Mrs. Easter retired from Cross Creek Apparel after more than 30 years of service. She was a faithful member of Oakridge Baptist Church, serving in many positions throughout the years, including Sunday school teacher, choir member; as well as being one of the singers in the Faith Trio. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Hennis Easter of the home; as well as several special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Mrs. Easter was preceded in death by sisters, Thelma Akers, Evelyn Easter France; brothers, Floyd Frost and Walter Lee Frost. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 7, at 2 p.m. at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with services conducted by Rev. David Sechrist. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Gideons. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 6 to July 7, 2019
