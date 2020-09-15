1/1
Lottie Bowman
Lottie Faye "Maw" Jones Bowman, 82, earned her heavenly wings and went to be with the Lord on Sept. 12, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by family. Lottie was born March 22, 1938, at St. Joseph Hospital in Pinehurst, to the late Amos Hue Tee and Mamie McLawhorn Jones. Lottie attended school at City Memorial Hospital – School of Radiology Technology and graduated in 1957. She worked at City Hospital until Forsyth Memorial was built. She was a Chief Radiology Technologist and Diagnostic Manager at Forsyth Medical Center for 35 years. She retired from Forsyth Medical Center and went to work as the Clinical Director at Triad Radiological Associates for eight years. She was also an instructor at Forsyth Technical Community College over the years. She was loved by many, especially her late husband Jessie James Bowman. They were married for 53 years. She was a charter member of Manna Baptist church for more than 50 years and dearly loved her church family. In addition to her parents, Lottie Bowman was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie James Bowman; a sister, Verna Mae Pardon of Mocksville; and a brother, Benny Ross Jones of West End. She is survived by her children Pat Roberts; Greg Bowman (Denise); Steve Bowman (Cheryl); and Ryan Bowman (Melissa). Maw was dearly loved by her nine grandchildren, Kenneth, Garrett, Patrick, Lauren, Kendall, Brandon, AJ, Carter, and Drew; a great-grandchild, Grant; numerous nieces, and nephews; a devoted sister and best friend Gerline Martin and a brother James Jones. Lottie truly loved her family and treasured the time she spent together. Lottie often opened her door to family, friends, and anyone in need. It made her happy to care for others, especially those with four legs. She loved cooking, which she enjoyed sharing with others, including big family lunches on Sundays, baking cookies, pumpkin rolls and taking turkey sandwiches to coworkers after Thanksgiving. Her family anticipated and looked forward to their special birthday meal and homemade birthday treats. She was a caring mother to more than just her four children, she was an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. at East Lawn Garden of Memory located at 530 Dobson Street, Kernersville. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cancer Services, 3175 Maplewood Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
03:00 PM
East Lawn Garden of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Salem Funerals & Cremations
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
(336) 722-6122
Memories & Condolences
September 14, 2020
Green to xray and new in town, she was my Mom at work. Especially when it came to not listening to me whine! I knew she cared about all of us. Truly a good woman that will have many crowns.
chris babson
Coworker
September 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of Lottie's passing. She looked after all of us in Radiology for a long time. My deepest sympathy to all the family.
Judy Jones
Coworker
September 14, 2020
She was always like a Mom to me! Always making sure I was ok,
AND contributing to my Hospital Account. If she saw someone struggling to work sick; she would send them home. She was just a kind, caring Lady, inside and out. Lottie was a role model, confidant, great listener...... always willing to help whether it was work related or personal. I just cannot say enough good things about her! She influenced so very many people in so many great ways.
Always in our Hearts Lottie!

Julie Stone
Coworker
September 14, 2020
Lottie was my faithful and true, fun-loving friend! We were roommates during Radiology School so I knew her well. When James got sick, I’ve never seen anyone care for a loved one like she did him. After he died, she often verbalized her desire to go on to heaven to be with him. I’m happy for them that they are together again.
Bernice Swaim
Friend
September 14, 2020
She was an Awesome Woman of God!Took care of us when she was here like we were her children!
Lavonia
Friend
September 14, 2020
Lottie, was wonderful person , aside from being the best supervisor I ever worked for. Prayers for all the family
Wanda Isaacs
Coworker
September 13, 2020
I work with Lottie for 14 years and she was the that noticed that I had a fibrosis on my neck and she took action and got me a scan thanks to her I would have had throat cancer I will always love her and will miss her she was more than a jewel to me rest in haven sweet lady
Willette
Willette Sawyer
Coworker
September 13, 2020
