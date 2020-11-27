Loudean Childress Jackson, of Mount Airy, born May 16, 1933, passed away on Nov. 27. She is survived by three children, Scott Jackson, Teresa Jackson and Lynn Tickle. She is also survived by four grandchildren, William Pope, Mackensie Jamison, Olivia Lynn Jackson and Taylor Tickle. She also has two great-grandchildren, Katarina Pope and Emily Pope. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Riggs, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph S. Jackson and nine other siblings. She was a long-time member of Mount Airy Wesleyan Church. Family and friends may make donations to Mountain Valley Hospice in lieu of flowers.