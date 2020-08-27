1/
Louise Adkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise Winesett Adkins, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25. Louise is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alison and Donn Groene of Belmont; two grandchildren, Robert (Rob) Farrell of Lowgap and Lindsey Burr and husband, Jarrett of Mooresville; two great-grandsons, Henry and Ellis Burr. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Alvis (Al) Deuel Adkins, and her beloved son Philip Reed Adkins. A graveside service will be held at the family cemetery in Lowgap, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, Lowgap, or to the charity of their choice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved