Louise Adkins

Louise Winesett Adkins, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25. Louise is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alison and Donn Groene of Belmont; two grandchildren, Robert (Rob) Farrell of Lowgap and Lindsey Burr and husband, Jarrett of Mooresville; two great-grandsons, Henry and Ellis Burr. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Alvis (Al) Deuel Adkins, and her beloved son Philip Reed Adkins. A graveside service will be held at the family cemetery in Lowgap, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, Lowgap, or to the charity of their choice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.