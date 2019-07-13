Home

WESTFIELD — Louise Inman Cole, 92, of Westfield, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. She was born April 9, 1927, in Patrick County, VA, to Arthur and Nina Overby Inman. Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, from 2-3 p.m. at Asbury Pentecostal Holiness Church with funeral following at 3 p.m.; Rickey Rogers and the Reverend Mark Carlyle will be officiating. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Asbury Pentecostal Holiness Cemetery fund. Arrangements by Cox-Needham Funeral Home.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 13 to July 14, 2019
