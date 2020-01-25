|
Mrs. Louise Edna Young Cook, 87, of Mount Airy, passed away at her home on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Mrs. Cook was born in Patrick County on June 11, 1932, to the late Charles Jefferson and Lois Celia Smith Young. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brigget Horton; son, Bobby Cook and girlfriend Frances Draughn; three grandchildren, Sienna Burch, Tyler Goins, and Brandon Marshall; two great-grandchildren, Chance Christian and Chase Marshall; sister, Frances Cave; brother and sister-in-law, Harvey Ray and Mary Young; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her husband, Hersey Lee Cook; three brothers, William "Billy" M. Young, Robert "Bobby" Roosevelt Young, and Wade Jefferson Young. A service of worship and celebration of Mrs. Cook's life will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1–2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to thank her nurses Rhonda Felts and Tina Leonard and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for all of the love and care shown to Louise during her illness. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020