Mrs. Louise Taylor Underwood, age 93, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Underwood was born in Surry County on Dec. 10, 1925, to Ed and Ida Mae Felts Taylor. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. Surviving is a daughter, Sheila Underwood Kendrick and husband Bobby; sons, Douglas Underwood and wife Andrea, Alan Underwood and wife Brenda, Mark Underwood and wife Claudette; grandchildren, Melissa Russell, Travis Underwood, Brian Tilley, Joshua Pruitt, Jeremiah Underwood, Megan Underwood, and Jessica Underwood. Nikki Lovill, and Samantha Starky; several step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Underwood was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Underwood; a son, Donald Underwood; a step-daughter, Frances Ross; a step-son, Buster Haynes; a sister, Rita Johnson; and a brother, Junior Taylor. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Kenneth Marshall. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
