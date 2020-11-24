CANA, Va. — Lowery Melvin "Billy" Wilson, 77, of Cana, Virginia, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. He was born in Surry County on Feb. 21, 1943, to the late Melvin and Virginia Reynolds Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a retired truck driver for H & W Trucking, and a member of the Ararat Church of the Living God. He proudly served in the North Carolina National Guard. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Chappell Wilson; a daughter, Rachel Wilson Hiatt; sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Melissa Wilson, Larry "Kevin" and Lauretta Wilson, and R.C. Wilson; grandchildren, Courtney Thomas, Andrew Wilson, Sarah Wilson; a great-grandchild, Peyton Thomas; four step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; a sister Margaret Parks; brothers and sister-in-law, Mitchell and Donna Wilson, Roger and Robin Vaughn, and Charles Vaughn; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Wilson; a brother-in-law, Earl Parks. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ray Fleming, and the Rev. James Quesinberry officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Bethel Moravian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.