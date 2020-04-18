|
Mrs. Lucille Elizabeth Wright Hutchens, 95, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday morning, April 17, 2020, at Central Continuing Care. Mrs. Hutchens was born Sept. 12, 1924, in Hamilton County, KS, one of seven children born to the late Will E. and Bessie Jinks Wright. Lucille retired from Armtex in Pilot Mountain and attended Little Mountain Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Gaye and Delmer Sawyers of Pilot Mountain; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Donnie and Cindy Hutchens of King, Terry and Geneva Hutchens of Pilot Mountain, and Ray Hutchens of Mount Airy; nine grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; several great-stepgrandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hutchens was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Odell Hutchens; a daughter-in-law, Billie Hutchens; a sister, Maxine Jernburg; and five brothers, Orville Wright, Raymond Wright, Norvin Wright, Melva Wright and Eldon Wright. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Little Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Central Continuing Care and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020