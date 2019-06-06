Lucille Dockery Southard of Elkin, went home to meet her Savior on June 5, 2019. She was born on Dec. 18, 1918, in Surry County and was blessed to live 100 years. Lucille was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor. She loved the Lord and was a member of Bessie Chapel Baptist Church. Her family always came first and she enjoyed working in her garden and flowers. Her house often smelled of freshly baked cakes as she loved to cook and share with others. "Her children arise and call her blessed," Proverbs 31:28. Mrs. Southard was preceded in death by her parents, Talmadge William Dockery and Elizabeth Moncus Dockery; her husband of 68 years, Alfred Reece Southard; two sons, Larry Reece Southard and Michael Stephen Southard; three brothers, Robert Dockery, Bill Dockery, Ernest Dockery and two sisters, Minnie Holder and Dorothy Naylor. Left to grieve her passing are a loving son and daughter-in-law, Rufus Allen Southard and Shirley Hall Southard; daughter, Patsy Kay Southard who devoted her life to the loving care of her mom, dad and precious brother "Mike" who adored his sister, "Patsy Kay." Lucille's full life also leaves behind a daughter-in-law, Betty Hodge Southard; grandchildren, Marty and Shannon Southard, Steven and Sally Southard, Chris Southard and special friend, Jennifer Blackburn and Shane Southard; great-grandchildren, Hope and Eric Payne, Katlyn Southard, Adam Southard, Sara Southard and Bailee DeWolfe Southard; a sister, Maxine Dockery Stanley; three sisters-in-law, Jerry Southard, Emily Southard and June Dockery; several nieces and nephews and a special friend who called her "Mom," Rick Snow. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8 at Bessie Chapel Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ralph Gross and Rev. Tim Burton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening, June 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moody-Davis Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 688 North Bridge Street, Elkin, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com