Mrs. Lucille Mattie Flippin Woodall, age 90, of Claudville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Surry Health & Rehab. Mrs. Woodall was born in Stokes County on Feb. 19, 1930, one of six children born to the late Emmitt and Edith Flippin. In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Harry Woodall; a sister, Lelia Burge; and brothers Lovill and Alvin Flippin. Lucille was a faithful member of Red Bank Primitive Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. Lucille retired from Proctor Silex after more than 35 years of service. Lucille's life revolved around raising gardens, planting flowers and crocheting. She loved life and always felt blessed when she could spend time with her family and friends. Lucille is survived by her children and their spouses, Jimmy and Kathy Woodall, Lane and Ann Woodall, Marie and Johnny Johnson, Katheryn and Tim Ward, and Becky Carson; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law Roy and Frankie Flippin, James and Vickie Flippin. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Moody Funeral home Chapel with Elder Jimmy Joyce, Elder Rodney Marshall and Elder Larry Blevins. Burial will follow at Red bank Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Katherine McCullough and Lisa Phipps for the wonderful care they gave their mother during her illness as well the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness and care. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019