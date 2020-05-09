Mrs. Lucy Gray Hill Johnson Bryant, age 94, of Mount Airy, passed away at her home Friday May 8, 2020. She was born in Davidson County, July 6, 1925, to the late Mr. George William and Bessie Orana Crouse Hill. Mrs. Bryant graduated from Martin Memorial Nursing School in 1947, became a registered nurse and retired from private duty nursing after many years. Mrs. Bryant was a faithful member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Mrs. Bryant was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed arts, crafts, quilting and playing Bridge, but it was the people she met and friendships she created that she treasured most. She will lovingly be remembered by her daughters and sons-in-law, Deenie Johnson Asay and Kim, Judy Johnson Sowers and Rick, Jill Johnson Shephard and Steve, a step-daughter and son-in-law, Marie Simmons and Steve; step-sons and daughters-in-law, Bill Bryant and Carole, Tom Bryant and Sara Nan; grandchildren and spouses, Amy Asay Keele and Jeremy, Emily Asay Hillstrom and Dan, Rachel Asay Durling and John, Katie Asay Dong and Jeff, Paige Shepard Hankinson and Shawn, John Asay, Abby Sowers Seaver and Jody, Joshua Asay and Whitney, Richard Sowers and Keisha, Matthew Asay and Sarah, Caleb Asay and Stephanie; step-grandchildren; Bryant Simmons and Cindy, Ann Marie Livengood and Thomas, Andy Bryant and Donna, Tom Bryant and Marissa, Tommy Bryant and Jennifer, 32 great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; several special nieces and nephews including Bonnie Lyon, who gave such loving care to her in her final days. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her husband, Elba Hayden Bryant; five sisters and two brothers. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Ararat Cemetery with her nephew Andy Calhoun and Pastor Rosa Erickson officiating. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the Bryant Family. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial contributions to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or Surry Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 981, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.