ELKIN — Mrs. Lucy Travis Cockerham 89, of Elkin, passed away on Monday May 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday May 18, at 1 p.m. at First Samuel Grove Baptist Church, 765 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, Virginia, burial will follow in the Little Richmond Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Elkin. Family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Spencer Funeral Directors are in charge of all services and arrangements.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 16 to May 17, 2019
