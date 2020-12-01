1/1
Lura Brintle
1939 - 2020
Lura Nichols Brintle, 80, of Mount Airy, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020. Mom was born Dec. 3, 1939, to the late Walter Woodrow and Margaret Sumner Nichols. Mom retired from YVEDDI and worked for several years at Rite-Aid Drug store. Mom was proceeded in death by her husband, Joe Grady Brintle, and her brothers, Johnny and Walter Woodrow "Pete" Nichols Jr. Mom is survived by her sons, John Timothy Deprisco Sr. and Lincoln Grady Brintle; daughters, Hattie Lura Brintle and Martha Jo Brintle; brothers, James David "Jimmy" George, Robert "Bob" Nichols; a sister, Martha McGuire; five grandchildren, Tara Marion-Short, Kristi Massey, Brandi Beane, Michael Joseph Brintle, and John Timothy Deprisco Jr.; and four great-grandchildren, Keaton Massey, Max and Georgia Short, and Brody Deprisco. There will not be any formal visitation due to the COVID-19 restrictions and Mom did not want one. Memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Service in Mount Airy is serving the Brintle family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
